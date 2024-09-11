A man who sent a series of threatening messages to his former employers when he ended up jobless and homeless, was fined and bound under a court order not to harass his victims.

Vincenzo Ramaci, a 39-year-old Italian national, had been working in Malta some months ago, staying at an apartment belonging to his bosses, a Maltese man and woman.

But the relationship apparently turned sour and the worker ended up without a job and a home.

That was when the text and voice messages to his former employers started. The harassment stopped when the victims filed a police report.

Meanwhile, the sender left Malta.

He was arrested when he returned after a couple of months.

Details about the alleged harassment were rather scarce when the suspect was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged with harassing his former employers, causing them to fear violence and misuse of electronic communications equipment.

After consulting his lawyer, Yanika Bugeja, the defendant registered an admission.

Assisted by an interpreter, the man confirmed his plea after being granted time to reconsider.

Prosecuting inspector Roderick Attard said that the accused had admitted in his statement, cooperated with investigators and expressed remorse over his actions.

The accused’s lawyer agreed and further highlighted his early guilty plea.

The threatening messages had stopped on July 4. Two months had passed and since then the accused has acknowledged his wrongdoing.

“He was angry,…he even ended up having to leave Malta,” explained the lawyer. “This is not to justify what he did but to clarify matters.”

When the man returned to Malta, he was immediately arrested and charged.

“He shouldered responsibility for his actions,” said Bugeja, suggesting a personal guarantee against a monetary value not to harass the victims, as punishment.

After hearing submissions Magistrate Lara Lanfranco declared the accused guilty and placed him under a personal obligation for €2,000 valid for one year, binding him not to harass the victims or their families.

The court also fined the accused €100 and issued a restraining order for one year warning him not to approach the victims in any manner.

“How am I to take back my clothes and personal possessions still at the flat?” asked the defendant through his interpreter.

He was advised to contact his former employers through a lawyer to sort out that matter.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was defence counsel.