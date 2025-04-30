A 31-year-old man who admitted to slightly injuring his partner and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her was issued a two-year probation on Wednesday.

Similar charges are meanwhile expected to be issued against the woman over injuries suffered by the man.

The man was arraigned on Wednesday under arrest before Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

Police inspector Colin Sheldon told court the Domestic Violence Unit was told by Mater Dei Hospital that the victim was in a relationship with the accused. They were involved in an argument that broke out on Sunday after spending a day together by the pool.

They have since broken up.

The argument turned violent, and as a consequence, she sustained slight injuries.

The Police obtained an arrest warrant, and as soon as they arrested him, they noticed injuries on his body.

He was referred to the health centre.

The court heard how they had been together on and off for 10 months and was informed that charges will also be issued against her.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges.

During submissions, the defence requested a probation in view of the early guilty plea, clean conduct sheet and cooperation with the police.

By his own admission, he was found guilty and placed on a two-year probation.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided over the court.

Police inspectors Colin Sheldon and Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.