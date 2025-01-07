A man, who was on the police wanted list and arrested in Gozo on Sunday, was charged with stealing €11,000 in cash from his brother’s restaurant over the past two months.

Redeemer Abdel Ghany, 28, who said he has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing cash on three separate occasions from Corner View restaurant in Marsascala. He was also charged with living a vagrant life.

Magistrate Nadine Lia heard Police Inspector Gabriel Kitcher testify that on November 26 2024 police received a report from the owner of Corner View restaurant. He reported that a pouch that contained €2,300 cash was stolen. CCTV footage identified the accused as the person who took it.

An arrest warrant was issued against the accused and he was placed on the police wanted list.

On December 11 another €3,500 were stolen. Again, footage showed the accused taking the cash.

On December 28 there was a third theft of €5,200 from a safe - that was opened and not broken into, the inspector said.

A total of €11,000 was stolen from the restaurant. On Sunday the accused was found in Gozo and was arrested, on the strength of the warrant.

The magistrate ordered that a presentencing report be compiled before handing down judgment on January 20. Meanwhile, the accused was remanded in custody.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja represented the accused as legal aid. Attorney General lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov assisted the prosecution.