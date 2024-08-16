A man who admitted stealing five air conditioning compressors was remanded in custody along with his alleged partner in crime who insisted she was unaware of the theft.

Anthony Zammit, a 39-year-old construction worker from Qormi, pleaded guilty to five separate instances of aggravated theft and wilful damage to the property of one of the victims.

He was also charged with driving without a licence and third-party insurance, and with committing the offences while under a suspended sentence.

Police started looking into the matter earlier this month when the owner of an old house in Xgħajra reported a missing ac compressor.

Similar reports by other property owners followed, with one of the alleged victims claiming the indoor air conditioning unit had also been stolen. Car tyre rims were also reported stolen.

Acting on information about a particular vehicle linked to the suspected thefts, police finally tracked down a van near a boċċi club in Qormi.

Two of the missing compressors were found inside the van.

The other three had been sold for scrap metal for a total of €180, explained prosecuting Inspector Kurt Farrugia.

The car tyre rims were subsequently found inside a Paola residence where Zammit and his alleged accomplice, 34-year-old unemployed Madeline Cuschieri, were living temporarily.

The house key was found in the woman’s possession.

Under questioning, Zammit admitted his involvement in the thefts.

He confirmed that admission upon arraignment.

However, his accomplice, who was only charged with handling stolen property and allegedly committing the offence while under a suspended sentence, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution requested the court to authorise the separation of proceedings. Zammit’s case was subsequently put off for judgment, while proceedings against Cuschieri were to continue.

Legal aid lawyer Mark Busuttil said the woman insisted “she did not know at all about the theft”.

She was “not street-wise” and simply went along with others who exploited her naivety, argued the lawyer when requesting bail for the woman.

However, the prosecution objected.

Proceedings were still at a very early stage and there was a real risk of tampering with evidence, argued AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov.

Since Zammit had admitted to the charges, he would also be produced as a witness against Cuschieri.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, said it had a duty to strike a balance between the rights of the accused and the proper administration of justice.

The accused was innocent until proven guilty but in this case, the court lacked peace of mind that if granted bail Cuschieri would abide by court conditions.

She was remanded in custody alongside Zammit whose judgment is expected next week.

AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov and Inspector Kurt Farrugia prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Busuttil was legal aid counsel.