A 32-year-old man who was allegedly selling drugs at his place of work was on Thursday charged with drug trafficking.

Brian Mangion, who works at a gaming company, was also charged with possession of illicit substances and breaching bail linked to a separate case related to self-defence.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion said Mangion was arrested on Wednesday at 10am in Żabbar, where he was found in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

The police also searched his residence where they found more cannabis.

The police told court he was in possession of five grams of cocaine and less than 10 grams of cannabis, meaning the drugs were not for personal use.

However, Mangion told police that the drugs were for personal use.

He was granted bail.

The prosecution raised only one issue regarding the accused's address: he changed it without informing the police while on bail.

Mangion’s girlfriend was present to confirm that he would be living with her now. The inspector confirmed that Mangion is living with his girlfriend as that is where the police carried out the search.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Matthew Xuereb and Adreana Zammit represented the accused.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion and AG lawyer Julain Scicluna prosecuted.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case.