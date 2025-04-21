A car electrician's father told court on Monday he believed he had been stabbed in the back with a flick knife by a man who allegedly did not return a car battery his son had lent him.

The alleged victim, Carmel Zahra, said he did not see the alleged aggressor - Aaron Sammut - stab him, but relied on information provided by bystanders who witnessed the altercation in Gżira.

Zahra was testifying in the case against Sammut, who was also injured in the altercation. He allegedly suffered injuries to the face by Zahra's son Josef.

Sammut, 32, was arraigned on April 10, accused of causing slight injuries to Carmel Zahra. He was also accused of carrying a knife in public without a licence, breaching the public peace, assaulting the alleged victim and of recidivism.

He is denying the charges.

During his arraignment, it had emerged that a person had gone to the Gżira police station with blood on their back. The alleged victim - Carmel Zahra - claimed that he had been stabbed.

The police found the alleged suspect - Aaron Sammut - also covered in blood. Sammut, who was certified as having suffered grievous injuries, was arraigned under arrest with visible facial injuries.

The son of the alleged victim - Josef Zahra - took the witness stand on Monday after he was cautioned by the court in view of the fact that he is facing separate criminal proceedings in connection with the same incident.

Zahra, who works as a car electrician, told the court that on April 8, 2025, a client had come to his shop and informed him that his car had stopped some streets away from his garage. On his way to the car, he met with the accused and asked him to hand over a battery he had lent him some six weeks before.

The witness said that Sammut told him: “Are you still at it?” and took out a flick knife. When asked about how he knew the accused, Zahra said he would sometimes ask Sammut to remove his car from outside his garage in Gżira.

Zahra said he went to the Police Station to report the incident and was allegedly told they “could do nothing for him”.

He returned to the shop and asked his father to accompany him to bring the car back to the garage.

When they returned to the garage, Zahra alleged that Sammut, who had a lever tool in hand apart from a flick knife, attacked his father and himself.

He said when he realised his father had been injured, he moved his father aside, took the lever tool out of Sammut’s hand and “defended himself”.

Zahra said he “lost it” when he saw the blood on his father's back and thought that the accused had perhaps punctured his father’s lungs.

“I took my father to the health centre,” he added.

Courtroom not equipped with CD readers

Defence lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant asked the court to show the witness footage of the incident, but was informed that the courtroom was not equipped with CD readers and that this would have to be done at another sitting.

The man’s testimony was suspended.

Zahra’s father, Carmel, took the stand next.

Police inspector Ian Azzopardi informed the court that there were no proceedings against him.

The man testified that, earlier this month, his son asked him to accompany him to get a car to the garage for repairs. On the way there, they encountered a man holding a piece of metal and a flick knife. He recalled the altercation with Sammut, saying that he wrestled with him to get the lever tool out of his hand, and he was hit in the back.

When asked if he knew Sammut, the witness said he only knew him since he parked his car in front of their garage and sometimes slept in the car.

“It was only later that I got to know my son lent him a battery, which we never got back,” the witness told the court.

Carmel Zahra told the court he did not see Sammut stabbing him, but he was full of blood.

The defence lawyer suggested that the footage shows that there were several people on the street and at no point did Sammut have a flick knife in hand.

Zahra insisted he did not see the accused hitting him and that he was told that he had been stabbed.

He added that his son, Josef, started hitting Sammut.

When asked who had caused the injuries to Sammut, the witness said he did not know, nor did he remember.

Similarly, Carmel Zahra’s testimony was suspended since they could not show him the video.

The case continues on April 29 at 11.30am.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided over the court.

Police inspector Ian Azzopardi prosecuted, while lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for the accused.