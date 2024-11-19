A 21-year-old man was charged with threatening his pregnant partner he would kill her if she did not terminate the pregnancy.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace heard Yusef Said, 21, of Syrian origin who resides in Marsascala, plead not guilty to causing his partner to fear him and to threatening her on and before November 15.

Said requested bail but Police Inspector Antonello Magri, prosecuting, objected saying that the accused was overstaying in Malta, he does not have a fixed address and may tamper with evidence.

Lawyer Jason Grima, who is representing Said with lawyer Kirsty Muscat, said his client cooperated with police and went to police out of his own will when he learnt he was being investigated.

The lawyer said that his client wanted to remain in Malta especially now that he was expecting a child which meant he had a strong tie with the island and would not abscond.

The lawyer added that other people charged with similar crimes were not arraigned under arrest but were summoned to turn up in court.

The magistrate turned down the bail request at this stage.