A man was on Monday charged with harassing his ex-partner and their three children when he allegedly threatened to kill them all if he saw her with someone else.

The accused, 35 of Qormi, pleaded not guilty to harassment and causing the woman to fear him on and before January 10.

Police Inspector Christian Cauchi testified before Magistrate Kevan Camilleri that the ex-partner of the accused had filed a report informing police that he had turned up at her mother’s house – where she was living – and threatened that he would kill her and their three children if he saw her with another man. The woman also said that she feared him because he had a gun.

She said he had been phoning her and telling her that he knew where she had been.

The woman also told the police that she had found damage to her car's braking system and suspected him of causing it.

The inspector said that the police searched the home and the field of the accused but no weapon was found.

Names are not being published to protect the victims.

Lawyer Patrick Valentino representing the accused, said it pained him to see that such allegations were being hurled to gain leverage during pending family court proceedings. He requested bail for his client.

The court upheld the request under various conditions. A protection was issued to protect the woman, her parents and the children. The accused was told he cannot physically meet his children for now, but will be allowed to speak to them remotely.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €18,000.