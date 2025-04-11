A 28-year-old man broke into his elderly grandmother’s home, pushed her onto the bed and damaged her furniture, a court has heard.

The man, from Birżebbuġa was arranged on Friday after his mother and grandmother filed a police report at the Domestic Violence Unit on 9 April.

He denied charges of insulting his grandmother, entering her house behind her back, and damaging her property. He also denied charges of breaching the public peace, breaching a set of bail conditions and recidivism.

Police inspector Audrey Micallef explained to the court how the grandmother had received a call from her homeland-line, with her grandson on the receiving end. At the time she was in hospital visiting a friend and when asked why he was in her residence, he allegedly replied he had broken into her apartment.

When the elderly woman returned to her house, the man pushed her onto the bed and broke some furniture, including lampshades.

He then asked her to drive him to Qormi, which she did, and on the way, the man allegedly grabbed the woman’s mobile phone and threw it out the window.

She stopped the car and took away the keys, so he could not drive, and asked a third party to accompany her to the police station.

The accused’s mother told the police that he broke her mobile phone earlier that day.

The man was also accused of damaging his grandmother’s and mother’s mobile phones, telephone, a fan, the apartment door and the main door of the block of apartments.

The man pleaded not guilty.

A protection order request was upheld by the court.

The man was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo presided over the court.

Police inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia assisted the accused.