A man was arrested after breaking into two cars in Naxxar and stealing items from the vehicles.

Police officers were alerted about the man on Thursday at 11pm, as he was trying to break into a car in Sqaq il-Laqx.

In a statement on Friday, the police said the officers traced the man in Għargħur within 15 minutes.

A search of the 49-year-old man yielded the stolen items.

He is being kept at the Police lock-up in Floriana while investigations are ongoing.