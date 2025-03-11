A 59-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter following a search for a missing crew member after a tanker was struck by a cargo ship in the North Sea, police said.

"Following enquiries undertaken by my team, we have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision," Humberside police's senior investigating officer Craig Nicholson said in a statement.

The Portuguese vessel Solong and the US tanker Stena Immaculate were involved in the incident off the east coast of Yorkshire, England on Monday.

One of the ships, the Solong, is still on fire after it collided with the oil tanker, its owners say, amid fears it is likely to sink.

A seaman is believed to have died in the collision, which caused a huge explosion and raised fears of environmental disaster.

