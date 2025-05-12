A 33-year-old man has been remanded in custody pending sentencing after admitting to a breach of bail conditions

Bernard Attard, who is accused in the Identità racket - where third-country nationals were fraudulently issued residence permits - was back in the dock on Monday afternoon.

On February 27, Attard and co-accused Maria Spiteri were granted bail after being charged with money laundering, forging official documents and fraud.

Attard was granted bail against a €6,000 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book daily and a curfew was also imposed. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, had made it clear that he (and Spiteri) should not approach any potential witnesses or people involved in the racket.

But Police inspector Lara Butters told the court on Monday that Attard left heart emojis under photos published on Facebook by Spiteri. He then tried to call her and left a heart under a photo of her children. On May 5, Attard tried calling Spiteri following a sitting, and he tried to call again in the evening.

Taking the witness stand, Attard said that he messaged Spiteri asking when the next court sitting was scheduled for.

The defence argued that in view of the fact that he was admitting to breaching bail, the accused should be fined and perhaps lose a percentage of his bail deposit, but should not lose it entirely. Lawyers also argued that legal amendments to the provisions on breach of bail had differentiated between serious and minor breaches.

The prosecution objected, saying that the accused failed to adhere to a court order which prohibited him from approaching individuals who were facing similar charges.

The defence said that in this case, Attard still had feelings for Spiteri, with whom he had had a four-year relationship, and it insisted that a fine would suffice in this case.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake said that a decision would be handed down on Friday.

The defence then requested bail. The prosecution said that if Attard still had feelings for Spiteri then it could not be confident that he would adhere to the bail conditions.

Police inspectors Lara Butters and Christian Abela prosecuted. Lawyers José Herrera and Matthew Xuereb assisted Attard.