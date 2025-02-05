The food truck owner behind the viral ham and cheese toastie that has taken the country by storm has gotten a tattoo of his famous sandwich.

Adonis Brace, also known as Mr Sofrito, shared a video of him getting the tattoo, a winking cartoon toastie with the words, ‘Trying to become a millionaire selling tost [sic]’, on Tiktok.

The toastie first captured the public’s attention last month, with its price of €9.90 raising eyebrows.

Since then, queues of people have regularly formed in front of the Sofrito food truck next to Dingli cliffs to sample the viral toastie.

Its popularity led the Malta Ranger Unite to lodge a complaint to the Environmental Resources Unit due to the large amount of litter that was accumulating in the area, which it said was located within a Natura 2000 site.

The NGO also questioned whether the food truck had a permit but ERA said it didn't need one and the Dingli Council confirmed the Sofrito food truck does have a permit.

Mr Sofrito would need to sell 673,401 toasties to make a €1 million profit, a calculation that assumes a 15 per cent profit margin on each toastie.