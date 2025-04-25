A 38-year-old man from San Ġwann has pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft after stealing some tools from a construction site in Gżira.

Samuel Borg appeared before Magistrate Charmaine Galea on Friday afternoon, where he was also charged with recidivism.

It is understood that the man was identified from CCTV footage breaking into a construction site and stealing some tools.

The man was remanded in custody.

AG lawyer Miryea Mifsud prosecuted together with police inspector Michael Vella.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti appeared for the accused.