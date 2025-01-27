A 34-year-old man was remanded in custody after he was charged with possession of cocaine and heroin, along with also breaching two separate bail conditions, a court heard on Monday.

Burgh Spiteri, 34, from Ħamrun, had his Mercedes searched and checked by police in Gżira on Sunday following several reports.

Speaking before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, inspector Mark Mercieca said Spiteri is known to the police since he is subject to separate proceedings.

Merceica said 10g of cocaine and 20g of heroin were found on Spiteri, along with cash. He said the drugs were not for Spiteri’s personal use.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb did not contest the validity of the arrest but questioned the strict conditions and laws.

“We are talking about grams here, not kilos,” Xuereb said.

He requested bail, with strict conditions and supervision by a probation officer. But the prosecution opposed the request, given that Spiteri had already broken two bail conditions.

The court rejected the request for bail.

Inspector Mark Mercieca prosecuted with the assistance of lawyers Nadia Ciappara and Daniel Tabone from the office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera appeared for the accused.