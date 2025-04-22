A 42-year-old man pleaded not guilty after he was caught in possession of a counterfeit document claiming to be a Polish residence permit.

Friday John Ebhuoria, a Nigerian national with an Italian residence permit, appeared before magistrate Gabriella Vella on Tuesday morning, and was accused of making use of a fake residence document.

Police inspector Christian Abela told the court that the man was caught with the counterfeit document on Monday. The officers ascertained that the document was fake and referred him to the inspector.

Ebhuoria pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded in custody after bail was not requested at this stage.

Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young assisted the accused.