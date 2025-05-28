A 56-year-old man who admitted to causing slight injuries to an elderly man while robbing him last month has been jailed for seven years.

Louis Mallia from Paola pleaded guilty to aggravated theft charges and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to an elderly man using a cutting or pointed instrument. He also admitted to causing slight injuries to the 65-year-old man, threatening him and recidivism.

The theft took place on April 26, 2025, at a residence in Senglea.

The court took into consideration the serious nature of the offences, including the offence which was committed on a 65-year-old man, Mallia’s “refractory character” as well as his early guilty plea.

The court sentenced the man to seven years' imprisonment. It also issued a three-year restraining order, which will come into force once Mallia serves the prison term.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided over the court.