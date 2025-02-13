A man was on Thursday charged with burgling five shops and an apartment in just over two weeks, and breaching five previous bail conditions.

Matthew Camilleri, 38, pleaded not guilty to stealing from Menrad Eyewear in San Ġwann, Burger Cravings in Luqa, Pick and Go in Mtarfa, Honest Pharmacy in Birkirkara and Maypole in Mosta as well as from an apartment in Gżira between January 10 and 28.

He was also charged with causing damage at the places he stole from, driving a motorcycle dangerously and relapsing.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit heard how police received reports of various burglaries, with investigators tracing Camilleri as the thief.

Camilleri was arrested at a St Julian's hotel on January 28 when a magistrate issued an arrest warrant against him for breaching bail.

A separate magistrate issued another warrant for the same reason soon after, however, the accused was already at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

On Thursday Camilleri was remanded in police custody.

AG lawyer Martina Calleja prosecuted with police inspectors Christina Delia, Michael Vella and Italo Mizzi.

Lawyer Franco Debono appeared for Camilleri.