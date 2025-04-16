A man charged with domestic violence had not signed the bail book since August 14, 2024, the court was told on Wednesday.

Daniel Desmond Borg, 35, was arraigned under arrest on Wednesday morning and accused of breaching bail conditions. His arraignment comes two days after the police issued a wanted notice.

The construction worker from Santa Luċija pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The man had been granted bail in criminal proceedings relating to domestic violence.

Prosecuting inspector Audrey Micallef presented the bail book and told the court that the last time he signed was on August 14, 2024. Since then, he never signed the bail book, nor did he present a medical certificate to justify his absence.

Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace requested bail.

The prosecution objected, saying the man had not signed the bail book in months and missed a court sitting.

Micallef added that when the police looked for him at his mother’s house at a time when he should be indoors according to bail conditions, Borg was not in, meaning he was also in breach of a curfew imposed on him.

After the police issued a wanted notice, they were informed that he might be residing with his girlfriend. The police officers went to the woman’s residence in Birkirkara.

They could hear sounds indoors, mainly a dog barking, but no one opened the door. He was eventually arrested on Tuesday at 8am.

Micallef also raised the issue that the man made allegations about her, which she strongly denied and described as “false”.

“The accused is claiming that I threatened him during the interrogation. We used bodycams, and the statement was taken in writing. We also gave him a paper indicating where he can file a report if he feels aggrieved.

"I can exhibit the footage... False allegations do not sit well with me since I am only doing my job,” Micallef said.

The man’s lawyer said his girlfriend was waiting outside and that he could live with her.

The court denied the man bail.

Magistrate Abigail Critien presided over the court.