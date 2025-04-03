A 30-year-old man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to hitting his pregnant wife repeatedly over the past days.

The Nepali national living in Gżira was accused of causing his wife to fear that violence would be used against her, causing her slight injuries, assaulting her, threatening and insulting her, among other charges.

He pleaded not guilty.

Police inspector Omar Zammit told the court that the alleged victim filed a report on April 1 telling the police that since they moved into their Gżira apartment 12 days ago, the man started hitting her every time they argued.

In the latest incident that happened between March 31 and April 1, the man allegedly slightly injured her.

The woman is reportedly about 12 weeks into her pregnancy.

Sources told Times of Malta that the alleged victim is claiming he cheated on her, while the man denied the claims and said that she was the one cheating on him.

Bail was not requested at this stage since the pair live together.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the court. Police inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Ilona Schembri assisted the accused.