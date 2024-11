A 35-year-old man will on Sunday be charged in court over possession of cocaine.

The police said in a statement the man, a Macedonian national, was arrested on Triq il-Wilġa in St Julian's on Friday at 9pm.

Following a search at the St Julian's police station, the officers found the man in possession of 62 packets containing cocaine.

Further searches at his St Paul's Bay residence and in his vehicle yielded more items linked to drugs.