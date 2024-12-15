A man who is alleged to have raped his partner and threatened her with a screwdriver while she was five months pregnant has been denied bail.

The man was arraigned on rape and domestic violence charges on Sunday morning, two days after his girlfriend reported him to the police.

Neither he nor his partner can be named under court order.

Prosecuting Inspector Omar Zammit said the alleged victim showed up at police headquarters on Friday to report that her partner had locked her up in his apartment, assaulted her and threatened her with a screwdriver.

The woman is five months pregnant with the man’s child.

She also alleged that in June he had raped her on three separate occasions. They had broken up for a few months then got back together.

The man also filed his own police report, alleging she assaulted him. He presented a medical certificate stating that he suffered slight injuries.

When he appeared in court on Sunday, the man pleaded not guilty to rape, holding his partner against her will, committing nonconsensual sexual acts, slightly injuring her and causing damage between €250 and €2,500.

His defence lawyers requested bail, arguing that he has a clean criminal record, a regular job and fixed address.

They also cited case law in which a man accused of similar charges was granted bail during the first sitting. In that case, the victim had subsequently opted to drop charges.

Prosecutors pushed back against that request. Attorney General Lawyer Jurgen Dalli noted that the victim had yet to testify and her evidence has not yet been preserved.

After consideration, the court chose to deny the accused’s bail request. A domestic violence risk assessment had concluded that the victim was at high risk, it noted, and given that and the fact that she is pregnant, it had to take all precautions necessary until she testifies.

Prosecutors did not object to a defence request for the names of the accused and alleged victim to be banned from publication. The court acceded to that request.

Attorney General lawyer Jurgen Dalli and Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the defence.