A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to raping his former girlfriend, then locking her up inside his home until she finally managed to escape, seeking police help.

The alleged events took place on Monday night when the victim, a Colombian national, went to her ex-partner's Floriana residence after he had promised to help her get a job.

However, plans took an unexpected twist when the man, Stefmar Hatherly, 25, drove the woman to the area of it-Torri l-Aħmar in Mellieħa.

She tried to get away, sensing trouble, but the accused caught up with her. That was when the rape allegedly took place.

He then drove the woman back to his home and locked her indoors.

She managed to slip away, heading to police headquarters on Tuesday around 3pm, to report her alleged ordeal.

The suspect also turned up later, checking on the woman’s whereabouts.

He was arrested.

The man was escorted to court on Thursday, facing a raft of charges over last Monday’s incident and a previous one that allegedly took place last month at a Sliema apartment.

Hatherly was charged with raping the alleged victim, non-consensual sexual activity, causing her to fear violence, offending public morals or decency as well as relapsing.

He was further charged with holding the woman against her will.

During the Sliema incident, the accused allegedly caused the victim to fear violence, assaulted, insulted and threatened her and also wilfully breached the public peace.

He pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to, not only because other civilian witnesses were still to testify but also because of the accused’s criminal record.

The man was previously convicted over offences against another former girlfriend and the prosecution voiced doubt as to whether he would obey court orders if granted bail.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil, turned down the request.

The court also rejected a request by the defence for a ban on the accused’s name. His lawyers argued that the alleged victim had been in a months-long relationship with the accused.

Moreover, the accused was the father of a minor.

However, the prosecution countered that the law allowed such a ban to protect the victim against secondary victimisation, but did not equally provide for the person charged.

The court upheld the request for a protection order prohibiting the accused from approaching or contacting the alleged victim and a third party involved in the Sliema incident.

AG lawyers Jurgen Dalli and Cynthia Tomasuolo prosecuted, together with Inspectors Wayne Buhagiar and Omar Zammit.

Lawyers Jose Herrera, Matthew Xuereb and Sandro Camilleri were defence counsel.