A 34-year-old man has denied raping his underage relative.

He was denied bail after appearing in the Gozo Court on Thursday before magistrate Brigitte Sultana.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, was further accused of corrupting the minor, participating in sexual activities with a minor and causing the minor to fear violence.

The man, who said he works as a driver and plasterer, denied the charges.

AG lawyer Ramon Bonett Sladden prosecuted together with police inspector Mario Xiberras.

Lawyers Jonathan Mintoff and Larry Formosa assisted the accused.