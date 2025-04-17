A 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty to a raft of domestic violence charges, including shaking his 15-day-old son and slamming him onto a bed.

The Valletta resident was also accused of causing his partner's daughter, who witnessed the alleged assault on her brother and her mother, to fear that violence would be used against her.

He was arraigned on Thursday morning and accused of causing grievous injuries to his son, causing slight injuries to his partner and causing her fear that violence would be used against her or her relatives.

Police inspector Audrey Micallef told the court the Domestic Violence Unit received a police report on April 14.

The woman, who shares twins – a girl and the injured boy - with the accused, told the police they had been arguing over WhatsApp the whole morning on the day.

He went to her house at around noon. She opened the door, and he took her phone after ordering her to delete some messages. The woman tried to take back her phone.

The man allegedly grabbed the 15-day-old boy, shook him and slammed him on the bed before spitting in his face and telling him “I hate you [Jien lilek nobgħodok]".

The woman managed to call the man’s mother and showed her that he was hitting the children. She also called her mother and asked her to call for police assistance.

The police inspector said the man then grabbed her by the hair and slammed her to the floor, and the woman grabbed an object to defend herself.

The woman and the 15-day-old child ended up at Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The inspector informed the court that the mother developed a headache and started vomiting.

The child ended up undergoing several CT scans and skeletal surveys. He is also scheduled to have more appointments at the outpatient department.

The alleged victim told the police she did speak to the alleged aggressor and updated him on the children while in hospital “to keep him calm”. The woman allegedly claimed she did not go home to eat as she feared he would go to the hospital and cause a scene.

The man was arrested on Wednesday.

After describing the circumstances that led to the man’s arrest, defence lawyer Mario Mifsud asked the prosecution whether they were informed that the alleged victim had been in Turkey to perform a “gastro” surgery and that the malaise she had been experiencing was related to that.

“No,” the prosecution replied, adding that vomiting was “not a good sign”, especially if the head had been hit.

He then asked about the “object” used by the alleged victim in self-defence.

“I have a video of the incident. She grabbed a knife,” Mifsud claimed.

But before he could proceed further, the prosecution objected and the court reminded the defence that this is just the arraignment and they would not go into the merits of the case today.

The police inspector observed that she invited the accused several times to file a report against her.

He allegedly told the police during his statement that he does not want to file any reports against his partner, he does not want to open any cases against her and that she would eventually end up with him again.

Mifsud requested bail.

Bail denied

Prosecutor Miriayah Borg objected arguing that the proceedings were still at a very early stage and close family still have to testify in these proceedings.

She added that there was fear he would tamper with the evidence, and it was easy for the accused to communicate with the woman or her relatives. The serious nature of the charges was also underlined, with the prosecution adding that there was a fear he would commit the same offence again.

“Without any doubt, the inspector did her work diligently. However, there is some background to this, and I have the evidence on my mobile phone,” Mifsud said, adding that there was a video of the incident.

The defence lawyer insisted he had a video showing the woman sitting on the sofa with a knife in her hand.

He also claimed that the woman has gone around saying she “would throw him 15 days behind bars so he does not get to see l-irxoxt (the Risen Christ statue)”.

Mifsud insisted that the court could impose a curfew and prohibit him from going to the village where she lives. His mother was also willing to step in and act as guarantor.

“The video I have is also crucial to these proceedings,” Mifsud added.

Inspector Micallef said she doubted the man’s statements to the police since he had told them that the woman deleted the video.

“How did the lawyer get a copy of it? We’re still investigating the messages they sent to each other,” she said.

As they continued to make submissions, it emerged that one of the woman’s daughters, who is not the accused’s daughter, was present during the incident.

After the defence highlighted that the woman did not go to a shelter, the prosecution said it was not easy having six children, two of whom were newborns, to go to a shelter.

“When I spoke to her face to face, it was clear she was fearing him,” the inspector said.

Bail was denied at this stage due to the serious accusations and the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify.

The court upheld a protection order in favour of the woman and her six children as well as the woman’s mother.

A ban on the publication of the names of the alleged victims and the accused was also issued.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided.

AG lawyer Miriayah Borg prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Audrey Micallef.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud assisted the accused.