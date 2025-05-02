A 24-year-old man who was accused of shaking his 15-day-old son and slamming him onto the bed was granted bail on Thursday.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, was arraigned on April 17 and accused of a raft of domestic violence charges, including causing his partner's daughter, who witnessed the alleged assault on her brother and her mother, to fear that violence would be used against her.

He denies the charges.

During his arraignment, the court denied the man bail, and he was remanded in custody.

When criminal proceedings resumed this week, the man’s partner and her daughter declared in court that they want to withdraw their criminal complaint and drop the charges against the man.

The prosecution and the defence made their submissions on the bail request, with the former arguing that their main concern is the safety of the newborn.

The defence argued that the court could issue a protection order to protect the child.

The man was granted bail on Thursday against a €3,000 deposit and a €7,000 personal guarantee.

The court also imposed a number of conditions, including signing the bail book four times a week, and not approaching the village where the woman and her family live. A curfew was imposed.

He was also reminded of the protection orders in favour of the woman and her seven children, two of whom are the twins she shares with the accused.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided.

AG lawyer Miriayah Borg prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Audrey Micallef.

Lawyer Jacob Magri, Mario Mifsud and Arthur Azzopardi assisted the accused.