A man has been charged with stealing a pouch containing €250 in cash from a taxi.

Nicholai Azzopardi, 40, from Valletta pleaded not guilty to stealing the pouch from the taxi on the night of March 5 in Qormi and committing the crime during a suspended jail term.

Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott requested bail, arguing Azzopardi, who is currently unemployed, was looking for a job. He had several interviews lined up and if detained, might miss out on a job opportunity, she said.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo denied bail on the grounds that the proceedings were still at an early stage and that the accused had shown he was not trustworthy.

Police inspectors Brandon Bonnici and Roderick Agius prosecuted.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.