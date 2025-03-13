A man has been charged with stealing a pouch containing €250 in cash from a taxi.

Nicholai Azzopardi, 40, from Valletta pleaded not guilty to stealing the pouch from the taxi on the night of March 5 in Qormi and committing the crime during a suspended jail term.

Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott requested bail, arguing Azzopardi, who is currently unemployed, was looking for a job. He had several interviews lined up and if detained, might miss out on a job opportunity, she said.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo denied bail on the grounds that the proceedings were still at an early stage and that the accused had shown he was not trustworthy.

Police inspectors Brandon Bonnici and Roderick Agius prosecuted.