A 21-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a string of aggravated thefts from apartments at Fort Cambridge in Sliema.

Malick Ndiaye, from Milan, Italy, is alleged to have broken into two apartments in the development and tried to break into three others.

Prosecutors say Ndiaye stole €3,000 from one apartment and a pouch from the other on May 19.

In connection with all five cases, the man is also accused of causing wilful damage to the property.

Ndiaye was arraigned in court on Friday afternoon, where police inspector Michael Vella told the court that the suspect was identified through CCTV footage after the break-ins were reported on May 19.

He was caught two days later, on May 21, when Fort Cambridge security noticed him in the area saw him entering an apartment. The police were informed. When they arrived onsite, they found the man inside the apartment identified by security. He was arrested.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges. No bail was requested at this stage.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided over the court.

AG lawyer Neville Galea prosecuted assisted by inspectors Michael Vella and Ian Azzopardi.

Legal aid lawyer Silvan Pulis assisted the accused.