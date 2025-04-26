A man who charged third-country nationals thousands of euros by promising them non-existent jobs in Malta has been fined €27,000 after he pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges.

André Gove, who is the sole shareholder, director and legal representative of ZE Services Limited, was arrested earlier this week following various reports against him by migrant workers.

Gove is also facing separate proceedings before Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech in an unrelated case.

Investigations into him began in April 2023, when both the Ombudsman’s Office and Jobsplus received a report from an Indian national who alleged he had paid ZE Services Ltd €8,000 to get a job in Malta while he was still in his home country.

The man alleged that when he arrived in Malta, he received a residence permit but was never registered with Jobsplus and was not even paid for work carried out.

Almost a year later, another third-country national filed a report, this time with Identitá’s compliance unit. He also alleged that ZE Services had promised him a job in Malta that did not materialise when he reached the country.

On February 28, 2024, another two migrant workers filed another report with Identità’s compliance unit complaining that they had been brought to Malta by ZE Services Ltd on false pretences, having been promised non-existent jobs.

And earlier this year, two Indian nationals went to Police Inspector Karl Roberts and declared that they had paid some €8,000 each for a job in Malta with ZE Services but when they arrived here, they realised that it was a non-existent job. They also figured out that their “job” was terminated by the company itself.

Identità’s IT section investigated the case and found that Gove, using his e-ID credentials, accessed the entity’s portal and filed the applications on behalf of different migrant workers. He was also the one to terminate their jobs.

On Friday, Gove was accused of human trafficking, making a false declaration to a public authority, as well as breaching the Immigration Act.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges.

Gove was facing up to 12 years imprisonment, with the defence arguing that the company was legitimate and that the man employed several individuals. They also claimed that this was just a “misunderstanding”.

After hearing the submissions, Magistrate Charmaine Galea fined Gove €27,000.

Police inspectors Karl Roberts and Lara Butters prosecuted.

Lawyers Roberto Spiteri and Lucio Sciriha assisted Gove.