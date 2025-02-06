A man was on Thursday charged with threatening his mother to give him money to finance his drug problem.

Kenneth Zammit, 43, was also charged with harassing her on January 18 in Ta’ Xbiex.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

There was no request for bail and following his arraignment he was taken straight to prison.

The court ordered that he be given attention in prison due to his alleged drug problem.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case.

Defence lawyer Yanika Bugeja represented the accused.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri were parte civile for the mother.