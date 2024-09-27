A man who threw a broomstick at his partner during a heated argument was granted bail upon arraignment while his partner, who missed hitting him with a glass object, is to face charges under summons.

The accused, a 40-year-old gas distributor from Żejtun, turned up at the domestic violence unit two days ago to report that his partner had attacked him that evening when a verbal argument escalated to physical violence.

The woman allegedly flung a glass object at him but missed.

He reacted by throwing a broomstick at her, hitting her on the head and causing slight injuries.

A risk assessment was carried out, resulting in a high score of 15.

The man was arrested and escorted to court on Friday, pleading not guilty to slightly injuring the woman, who was the mother of his minor daughter, insulting and threatening her as well as relapsing.

A request for bail was not objected to in view of the circumstances of the case.

Prosecuting Inspector Omar Zammit explained that charges were also to be pressed against the woman under summons at a district sitting.

However, the prosecution requested that the defendant move out of the couple’s home and that a protection order be issued in favour of the woman.

Defence lawyer Anne Marie Cutajar said that although the couple were living in a property that belonged to the defendant, he was willing to move to his mother’s home.

A protection order would benefit both parties, said the lawyer requesting, however, that such an order would not block the defendant’s access to his young child.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Jean Paul Grech, upheld the request and granted bail under several conditions, including an order not to approach prosecution witnesses in any manner, to sign the bail book twice a week and to abide by a curfew between 9 pm and 4.30 am.

He was ordered to deposit €500 and bind himself under a personal guarantee of €2000.

The defendant was warned not to contact his partner in any way but that order was not to block his access to the couple’s child.

The court clearly explained the implications of those orders and the consequences if those orders were breached.