A man charged with drug trafficking and the possession of seven illicit substances was on Thursday remanded in custody.

Godwin Zammit, 66, was targeted by a drug squad raid following surveillance of his Balzan residence that lasted several days and was linked to other drug investigations.

Police officers observed several people entering his apartment and exiting a few minutes later.

A search and arrest warrant was issued and executed on Wednesday.

Zammit was charged with procuring cocaine, trafficking cannabis and other psychoactive drugs, as well as possession of seven types of illicit substances under circumstances denoting that the drugs were not intended solely for personal use.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Alfredo Mangion said that when police entered the accused’s home, he admitted that some €9,500 found inside the flat came from illicit activity.

Police also came across different types of drugs including 50 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of cannabis, ketamine, two packets of magic mushrooms weighing some 80 grams, 20 ecstasy pills and other psychoactive substances.

The drugs were all packed and prepared for trafficking.

Other drug paraphernalia such as weighing scales and plastic sachets were also found during the arrest.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly said that he made use of various illicit substances but opted for silence when asked whether the drugs found inside his home were for personal use or trafficking.

The prosecution objected to a request for bail because of the gravity of the charges, the fact that investigations were still ongoing and the fear of tampering with evidence.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono countered that the court could impose adequate conditions to strike a balance between the criminal process and the accused’s right to presumption of innocence.

The case could also possibly fall within the parameters of the Drug Offenders (Treatment not Imprisonment) Act.

The accused would willingly submit to the supervision of a probation officer who would make sure he abided by bail conditions, argued the defence lawyer.

At present, there was no institution tailored to adequately house detainees with a drug problem and the Corradino Correctional Facility was not always ideal for such persons, said the accused’s lawyer.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Gatt, turned down the request for bail.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Alfredo Mangion prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit were defence counsel.