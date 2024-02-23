A 28-year-old Cospicua man who was allowed out on bail while facing domestic violence charges is back behind bars after he allegedly attempted to rape his wife and beat her.

The man, whose name is not being published to protect the identity of his victim, was arrested in connection with two separate violent episodes that occurred after he was granted bail in December.

On February 5, he allegedly tried to rape his wife, holding her against her will and committing non-consensual sexual acts.

Earlier in the week, he allegedly beat her and forcibly took her mobile phone.

This last episode happened early Tuesday morning at a Cospicua residence.

The woman, who had forgiven the accused after he was allowed out of jail early last month, managed to escape and went to file a police report.

He was re-arrested and escorted to court on Thursday, further charged with grievously injuring the victim, insulting and threatening her, causing her to fear violence and exercising a pretended right.

He was also charged with breaching a protection order, committing these offences during a suspended sentence and breaching three bail decrees.

He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Mario Mifsud, did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo and Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Mario Mifsud was defence counsel. Legal procurator Colin Galea appeared parte civile.