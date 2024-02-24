With Liverpool in League Cup final action against Chelsea on Sunday, the chasing pack have a chance to close the gap on the Premier League leaders.

Manchester City can move within one point of Jurgen Klopp’s team if they win their game in hand at Bournemouth, while Arsenal must beat Newcastle to stay in touch with the title pacesetters.

Declan Rice has urged Arsenal to use the frustration from their surprise Champions League last-16 first-leg loss at Porto to fuel their bid for Premier League glory.

The Gunners returned from Portugal empty-handed after Galeno’s stoppage-time strike gave the hosts a 1-0 victory on Wednesday.

