Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City’s experience of thriving under the pressure of a title race will not be the decisive factor in who wins the Premier League.

Guardiola’s men are aiming to become the first side to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles and claim their sixth Premier League crown in seven seasons.

However, City will have to come from behind in the final nine games of the campaign after a 0-0 draw at home to Arsenal on Sunday left them still in third.

The defending champions trail leaders Liverpool by three points, with City one point behind second-placed Arsenal.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...