Manchester City’s emerging young winger Oscar Bobb signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions on Monday.

Norway’s Bobb has scored twice in 16 appearances this season, including a crucial last-minute winner at Newcastle in January.

The 20-year-old, who recently hailed the influence of City striker and compatriot Erling Haaland on his development, is regarded as one of the club’s brightest talents after graduating from the youth academy.

Bobb’s previous deal was set to expire in 2026, but he has been rewarded with the new contract after his breakthrough season.

“I am very proud and honoured to have signed my new contract with City. It is an incredible environment and the best possible place to be for a young player,” Bobb said.

