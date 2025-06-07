Updated 11.40am

A Żebbuġ man has died after he was crushed by his own truck in the Ħal Far industrial estate on Saturday morning.

The 67-year-old, later named as Paul Xuereb, was standing between his truck and another one that was parked when his vehicle rolled forward, pinning him between the two vehicles and crushing him.

The incident was reported at around 7.30am.

A medical team was called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the case. A police investigation assisted by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority is also under way.