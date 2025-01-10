A man who was recently given a suspended jail term for harassing his ex-girlfriend and causing her to fear him was back in court on Friday charged with breaching a restraining order when he allegedly turned up at the bar she was at.

The man, a 36-year-old from Birżebbuġa, was charged with breaching the restraining order put in place by the courts on December 19, 2024.

On the day he was given an 18-month jail term suspended for three years for harassing his ex when he repeatedly phoned her and turned up at her place of work after she broke up with him.

He was also charged with relapsing and breaching the suspended jail term handed down by Magistrate Leonard Callus who had ordered a ban on the identity of the accused to safeguard the victim.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco, who presided over Friday’s arraignment, heard police inspector Audrey Micallef testify that the ex-partner had filed a police report claiming that the accused went to a Żebbuġ bar she was at with friends and tried to speak to her.

She also claimed he phoned her from an unknown number but she recognised his voice.

All this happened while he was under a restraining order not to approach his ex.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja, who appeared for the accused, said his client was insisting it was the ex who called him to meet up.

He never threatened her or caused her to fear him.

The accused was remanded in custody and the court recommended the prison director ensures the accused is given assistance to address his drug abuse problems while in preventative custody.