A manipulative man who warned his ex not to go out with other men threatened to kill her if she reported him to the police.

Neville Abela, a 38-year-old Marsa resident who is currently unemployed, persisted in bombarding his former partner with messages in an apparent attempt to keep her under his thumb.

He was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to harassment

When the two split up, they remained on friendly terms, explained prosecuting inspector Audrey Micallef, who pressed charges against Abela on Thursday.

The defendant kept sending messages to his ex even after she told him to leave her in peace.

But he allegedly upped the ante between Monday and Wednesday when his messages took on a more ominous tone.

“He exerted control over her,” explained the prosecutor.

The defendant would allegedly order his ex to “make sure to answer his calls” and warned that she was not to go out with other men “before three months had lapsed.”

“Go to the police, no problem. I’ll spend a couple of days [locked up] inside. As soon as I step out, I’ll kill you,” read one of the messages, prompting his alleged victim to report the harassment at the domestic violence unit.

The investigating officer ordered the man’s speedy arrest.

He was arrested at his home and cooperated during interrogation, said Micallef.

Today he pleaded not guilty to causing his alleged victim fear of violence, harassment, insults and threats as well as misuse of electronic communications equipment.

He was also charged with relapsing.

The prosecution objected to bail not only because of the gravity of the charges and the fear of tampering with evidence but also because Abela had faced domestic violence charges previously.

Legal aid counsel Mark Busuttil countered that when considering bail, the fundamental rights of the defendant were to be taken into consideration.

He cited the recent pronouncement in the case of the Romanian prince.

Moreover, a death threat uttered in the heat of the moment was not necessarily to be put into effect.

The accused and his ex had known each other for years and this was a normal row, “some fireworks,” between the two, went on the lawyer.

The alleged victim “went the extra mile” by reporting him to the police.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, turned down the request in view of the nature of the charges and the fear that the accused would not abide by court conditions.

The alleged victim was to testify without any interference.

The court took note of the risk assessment report which had classified the case as one of “extreme danger.”