A 45-year-old man was denied bail after he pleaded not guilty to injuring another man during a fight in St Julian's.

The police were called to assist on Triq il-Qaliet, St Julian’s, on Sunday morning at about 6 am following an argument on the same street between two men.

Police inspector Nico Zarb said the officers went on site and found two men with several injuries. The pair were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Later in the evening, the police arrested both men.

On Monday, one of the accused, Veljko Jovanovic, a Serbian national, allegedly living at a St Julian’s hotel, pleaded not guilty to causing grievous injuries to the other man, a Georgian national.

Jovanovic was also accused of insulting the alleged victim and pushing him, as well as being drunk in public and breaching the public peace.

Zarb said the police got footage of the incident, adding that Jovanovic “can be seen attacking the other man,” who is still in the hospital.

The police inspector added that once the alleged victim is discharged, the necessary verifications will be made for them to be able to arraign him separately.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb requested bail.

Lawyer Camilleri Azarov objected to the request, citing that the accusations are punishable with a maximum of ten years imprisonment, and there was a risk that he would tamper with evidence. Moreover, some witnesses had yet to testify in the case. The prosecutor added that the man had no residence permit.

Xuereb countered that his client was injured and sustained facial injuries, which could be classified as grievous.

He insisted that the alleged victim, whom his client does not know, would also be arraigned in court to face criminal charges and therefore the prosecution’s fear that he would approach the victim was “inexistent”.

The defence lawyer also highlighted that the man was still waiting for his residence permit to be issued and was in Malta with his partner.

Upon hearing the submissions, the court denied the man bail and remanded him in custody.

A protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided.

AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Nico Zarb.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb assisted the accused.