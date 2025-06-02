A 43-year old man from Żebbuġ on Monday was denied bail after pleading not guilty to causing his wife to fear violence would be used against her when he smashed a chair in front of her during an argument over a €3 expense.

Prosecuting inspector Omar Zammit told the court the woman filed a report on May 31 in the evening alleging that she and her husband had quarreled, he insulted her, grabbed a chair and smashed it on the floor in front of her. She scored high on the risk assessment.

The inspector spoke to the alleged victim again the next day when she gave more details about her relationship with her husband.

The man, a maintenance worker, pleaded not guilty to causing his wife to fear that violence would be used against her, assaulting her and threatening her. Lawyer Noel Bianco, representing the accused, requested bail for his client.

The prosecution objected since the alleged victim has not yet testified and both were living in the matrimonial home together with their two minor children.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb, assisting the alleged victim, said that this was not the first case and there was another instance where her client forgave the accused and they had reconciled. She added that the man refused to give her the key to the matrimonial home.

Zammit informed the court that the couple were fighting over €3 expense on who will pay for a copy of the house key. Zarb added that the key is left in a shoebox outside the apartment, claiming that this was done to control the woman’s movements. The suggestion was met by strong objections from the defence.

Bianco said the court could issue a protection order and his client will not speak to his wife. He also added that his relatives were in the courtroom and could provide an alternative address. The lawyer argued that the man worked three jobs to pay their loan, adding that the woman did not work. He also highlighted that his client cooperated fully with the police.

The lawyer mentioned that the couple has a child who has health issues, and the man takes care of the child and pays for his therapy.

“This man smashed a chair against the floor. I’m not justifying his behaviour but there is a lot of bad blood between them,” Bianco said, adding that the best option in the current situation was to move to separation.

Zarb said that the teenager is using words against his mother, which are “clearly not his own”, so much so that the police spoke to the child.

Zammit confirmed that the boy was insulting his mother with words “that were clearly not coming from a 13-year old.”

“His father takes the child to therapy. He pays for it. If the man is denied bail there will be no income in the household,” Bianco said.

After hearing the submissions, the court denied the man bail since the woman has not yet testified.

Police inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bianco assisted the accused.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb assisted the alleged victim.