A man has denied assaulting the 75-year-old man he was staying with, claiming instead he faced unwanted sexual advances by the septuagenarian.

Massimo Tivisini, a 56-year-old Italian national who had been living in Malta for the past 40 years, was escorted to court on Thursday afternoon, pleading not guilty to grievously injuring the elderly Sliema resident and threatening him with violence.

Tivisini, who explained he was a truck driver recovering from major surgery, landed in hot water after his alleged victim reported at Sliema police station at around 3am on Saturday that he had been assaulted.

He identified the defendant as his alleged aggressor.

The man said that some months ago, around August, he had been approached by a priest who asked him to offer temporary accommodation to Tivisini – whose own home was being repaired – as a favour.

The man accepted and Tivisini moved in, making himself useful by helping his elderly host in everyday chores. Meanwhile, the priest paid rent on his behalf.

When filing his report, the victim alleged that Tivisini had assaulted him on several occasions and threatened to kill him.

Police went to look for the suspect at the Sliema residence, but did not find him there. They searched for him in other areas but still did not manage to track him down.

On Saturday afternoon, at around 1:15pm, Tivisini turned himself in at the police station.

However, an hour or so later he fainted while being questioned. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and kept under observation.

Meanwhile, he was granted police bail on condition he would report on to the police station on Thursday at a given hour.

He kept to that condition, turning up as directed earlier than the appointed time, said prosecuting Inspector Michael Vella when explaining the circumstances of the arrest.

When questioned by defence lawyer Silvan Pulis, the prosecutor said Tivisini claimed to have moved out of the Sliema residence because his host had been making unwelcome sexual advances.

Such behaviour appeared to have triggered the incident, said the defence.

The prosecutor confirmed that since moving out of the alleged victim’s home, the defendant had not returned, nor had he tried to approach the elderly man in any manner.

Following the completion of repair works to his property, the defendant moved back to his own home.

Since being discharged from hospital some four days ago, the defendant had not tried to approach the alleged victim in any manner, his lawyer said when making submissions on bail.

Personal liberty was the rule, deprivation of liberty was the exception, he argued.

Moreover, the defendant had medical appointments to attend, following his recent surgery.

The prosecution objected to bail because of the fear of tampering with evidence and in light of the defendant’s criminal record, which included the alleged assault of a 74-year-old who offered him help, argued AG lawyer Alessia Schembri.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Leonard Caruana, turned down the request for bail until the alleged victim testified.