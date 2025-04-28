A 39-year-old man pleaded not guilty of breaching a restraining order when he contacted his ex-wife after allegedly discovering she had shared naked videos of him.

The Egyptian national was arraigned on Monday afternoon before magistrate Kevan Azzopardi.

Police inspector Audrey Micallef told the court that on April 26, the man’s former wife filed a police report claiming that he had allegedly breached a restraining order imposed on June 28, 2023.

Micallef explained that the pair, who have two minor children together, had been together for ten years. At one point they filed for separation but got back together. The woman eventually filed for separation proceedings.

The woman provided screenshots of the messages the man allegedly sent her. They were mostly addressed to the woman’s parents, but he also allegedly told her “you have to suffer”.

Micallef added that there were messages addressed to another man, most likely the woman’s new partner.

The accused went to the Domestic Violence Unit after the police inspector called him up. He confirmed that a restraining order was in place and that he knew the consequences and what the order entails.

He did not deny sending the messages to his former wife, in breach of that order, but told the police he did so after discovering some videos dating to 2023.

The court stopped the prosecution short of elaborating further on the case.“There is a very serious reason,” defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb said on why the messages were sent.

The man, who lives in Mellieha, was accused of threatening and insulting his former wife, as well as misusing electronic equipment.

He was also accused of breaching the restraining order and probation order imposed by the court in June 2023. He was further charged with recidivism.

Bail was requested but was denied by the court.

Police inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyers Alex Scerri Herrera and Matthew Xuereb assisted the accused.