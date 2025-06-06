A 67-year-old man has died after falling from the roof of his home in Mosta on Friday morning. 

The police said the incident was reported at 7.15am at Triq L-Antinni. 

Initial investigations indicate the man fell from a height of approximately one storey.

A medical team rushed the man to Mater Dei hospital, where he was later certified dead.

An inquiry into the incident is being led by duty magistrate Joseph Mifsud, who appointed several experts to assist the inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

