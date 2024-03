A 69-year-old man died on Friday when he faced difficulties after falling into the sea.

The police said the accident happened at St Peter's Pool in Delimara at 1.30pm.

The victim, a Romanian national, was pulled out of the water by the Armed Forces of Malta.

AFM officers took the victim to Hay Wharf in Floriana. He received first aid there but was certified dead a short time later by a medical team.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.