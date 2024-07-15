A man died in a tragic traffic accident in Naxxar on Monday afternoon.

It is believed the man lost control of his vehicle on Katakombi Street and hit a small wall in front of a house, with his car overturning upon impact.

Sources close to the emergency services told Times of Malta the man was found under the car. They fear he might have been ejected out of the vehicle as it overturned, and crashed onto him.

An ambulance, paramedics and the Civil Protection Department were called to assist but the man was certified dead at the site.

Police are investigating.