A man was let off with a fine and a suspended sentence after admitting to insulting two police officers in an “unfortunate” misunderstanding.

The court heard how Christopher Bartolo, 52, had been cooking in his home in Birżebbuġa on the evening of November 13, when he cut himself with a kitchen knife.

Alarmed and under the influence of alcohol, Bartolo ran out into the street and began to call for help, unaware that he was still holding the knife he had injured himself with.

The sight of a hysterical Bartolo in the street alarmed his neighbours, who promptly called the police, fearing that some sort of stabbing had occurred.

And when police turned up, finding a bloodied-up Bartolo holding a knife while shouting out, they were not aware that he was asking for help.

The exact nature of the conversation that passed between Bartolo and the two officers was not disclosed in court, but the prosecution said that, as the two parties failed to communicate effectively, the officers handcuffed Bartolo, further injuring his cut-up hand.

This further agitated the already riled-up Bartolo, who while in pain, began to hurl vulgarities and insults at the officers and refused to comply with their orders, resulting in his arrest.

Appearing in court on Thursday bare-footed and with his arm bandaged and in a sling, Bartolo admitted to the charges brought against him and told the court he deeply regretted his behaviour and wanted to make a public apology.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, found him guilty by his own admission and sentenced him to an 8-month jail term suspended for one year.

He was also fined €800 and ordered not to approach the police officers involved in the incident