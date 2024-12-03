A man who threatened to “fetch a shotgun and kill” his partner during a row at the couple’s home, was charged in court after the incident was assessed as “high risk” by the police.

The couple had been in an 18-year relationship and they have an 11-year old son, the court was told.

On Monday the woman turned up at the domestic violence unit to report her partner, a 40-year-old self-employed Zabbar resident, over the incident that allegedly took place on Sunday evening.

She claimed that he shouted in her face, threatening, “I’ll go fetch a shotgun and kill you.”

When the man stormed out, his partner feared that he would truly fulfil his threat. She locked the door in fear.

The next day she headed to the police to file a report. Her risk assessment scored 16, a high score.

Prosecuting Inspector Omar Zammit that whenever the score was over 14 the person involved was charged under arrest.

The man, whose name is being withheld to safeguard the identity of the couple’s child, pleaded not guilty to causing the alleged victim fear of violence, insulting and threatening her.

The prosecution did not object to bail as long as the court imposed adequate conditions and issued a protection order. The prosecutor pointed out that this appeared to be the first incident between the couple.

The woman had since moved out and gone to live with her mother, said the inspector.

Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €1000, a personal guarantee of €4000, twice weekly signing of the bail book and under a curfew between 10pm and 5am.

The court also issued a protection order.

Lawyers Albert Zerafa and Ryan Christopher Pace were defence counsel.