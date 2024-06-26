A 20-year-old man was accused of drug trafficking on Wednesday after police apprehended him for allegedly trying to sell drugs at a popular beach club.

Ryan Debono, an office worker from Qawra, was arraigned before Magistrate Ann Marie Thake.

Police Inspector Warren Galea told the court that on April 20 the police got a call from a woman who said that Debono had tried to sell her drugs while she was at a beach club in St Paul’s Bay.

Police quickly went to the club. The woman met them at the door and pointed out the accused to them.

The police conducted a search on his person and found a stash of green pills which were later confirmed as being ecstasy. A sachet of cocaine had also been found.

Debono pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking and aggravated possession of ecstasy and cocaine less than 100m away from a place frequented by young people.

The prosecution objected to a request for bail.

Defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia pointed out that the accused had proven himself trustworthy enough to abide by police bail and was even allowed to travel overseas during this period.

The court upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €9,000. The accused was also ordered to sign the bail book twice a week, observe a curfew and be supervised by a probation officer.