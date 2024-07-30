A young man who mouthed insults at policemen after he was stopped from carrying a glass bottle in Paceville in the early hours of Monday has been fined €800.

A bylaw prohibits people from carrying glass containers in the streets in Paceville.

The incident occurred when the patrolling officers spotted 23-year old Angelo Colonese carrying a glass bottle in St George’s Road at 3am.

They walked up to him and took away the bottle.

But the youth reacted, uttering foul and offensive words at the officers.

He was taken to court on Tuesday morning, left arm in a sling and wearing stained white shorts.

Assisted by a legal aid lawyer he admitted to insulting and threatening the officers.

Prosecuting Inspector Roderick Attard said that the accused had admitted his mistakes to the police and he suggested a punishment that tended towards the minimum.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea told the youth that he was liable to a fine ranging between €800 and €5000 coupled with a possible jail term that could be suspended.

After considering the circumstances of the case and the submissions on punishment the court condemned him to an €800 fine.

Lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace was legal aid counsel.